Hensoldt & Raytheon Team to Jointly Develop & Market New ATC Radars

(Source: Forecast International; issued March 06, 2018)

MADRID --- HENSOLDT and Raytheon, two leading companies in the air traffic radar segment, announced that the companies are teaming to jointly develop and market new air traffic control radars. Together, the partners are aiming at opportunities such as: approach control of civil airports; air traffic control; and air space surveillance and identification of aircraft according to the newest standards Mode S and Mode 5.



HENSOLDT and Raytheon say that they aim to provide commercial airports a fully integrated air surveillance radar to enhance air traffic safety and efficiency, and that their cooperation will create the optimum solution for their customers by combining HENSOLDT's primary radar airport surveillance radar, its monopulse secondary surveillance radar and Raytheon's Mode S monopulse secondary surveillance radar. The new radar offering would bring together HENSOLDT and Raytheon's ATC and sensor portfolios, so that, the companies hope, they can grow their market presence worldwide and deliver new capabilities to benefit their customers.



"Our companies have decades of experience developing air traffic control systems," said Bob Delorge, vice president of transportation and support services at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "The system we're developing brings together our market-leading products to create an advanced, proven airport surveillance radar."



"Working with Raytheon, we will jointly improve flight safety for our citizens," said Erwin Paulus, Member of the HENSOLDT Executive Board, Head of Radar / IFF / Data Link. "Our complementary products will enable us to better serve our customers' needs."



