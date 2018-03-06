EU Ministers of Defence Meeting

(Source: Poland Ministry of Defence; issued March 06, 2018)

On 6 March 2018 Undersecretary of State in MoD Tomasz Szatkowski took part in the EU Ministers of Defence meeting in the framework of Foreign Affairs Council.



The ministers exchanged views on current issues related to the development of Common Security and Defence Policy.



The ministers drew particular attention to Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO). They adopted the Council recommendation concerning a roadmap for the implementation of PESCO and the Council decision establishing 17 PESCO projects - Poland declared its readiness to join six new projects.



The ministers discussed implementation of new defence initiatives – European Defence Fund and Coordinated Annual Review on Defence, as well as Military Mobility.



Together with the NATO Deputy Secretary General the ministers assessed implementation of the EU-NATO joint declaration on cooperation in areas such as countering hybrid threats, cyber security.



The ministers reviewed also EU training missions deployed in Mali, Somalia and Central African Republic. Undersecretary of State Tomasz Szatkowski confirmed Poland’s commitment to EU missions and operations to counter security threats from the South, including operation Sophia.



On the margins of the meeting minister Tomasz Szatkowski met with the Undersecretary of State in the MOD of Denmark responsible for security policy Mr. Kasper Høgh-Jensen. Ministers discussed the most important issues on the bilateral agenda as well as strengthening deterrence and defence of the Eastern Flank and the prospects for the Multinational Corps North-East in Szczecin.



