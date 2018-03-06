Lockheed Martin Unveils Unified Platform Henosis Prototype for U.S. Cyber Mission Force

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued March 06, 2018)

CRYSTAL CITY, Va. --- The Cyber Solutions division of Lockheed Martin announced its plans to compete for the U.S. Air Force’s Unified Platform contract by unveiling details about the Henosis prototype, a joint integrated mission system, at the company’s annual Media Day.



Like the cyber equivalent to an aircraft carrier, the Henosis prototype could incorporate and integrate cyber effects into multi-domain air, land, maritime and space operations. Comprising a system of systems, it functions as a command and control battle management visualization tool that coordinates defensive cyber operations, offensive cyber operations, and cyber intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. It allows an operator from any specialty to gain access, develop their operational mission requirements and build a customizable application package to ultimately execute their specific mission.



“We completed an in-depth engineering analysis with our prototype and over the next year, we’ll combine our framework with the mission modules to demonstrate a capability to execute both defensive and offensive cyber missions,” said Deon Viergutz, vice president of Cyber Solutions within the Rotary and Mission Systems business area. “Lockheed Martin’s multi-domain weapons system experience will translate into what we believe will be the most operationally effective Unified Platform solution.”



Lockheed Martin’s Cyber Solutions team has more than 30 years of experience developing capabilities that support the offensive and defensive efforts of the defense and intelligence community. In addition to developing Henosis, they are leveraging cross domain technologies developed for various services in an open system architecture to pioneer converged cyber and electronic warfare capabilities.



“With the right weapon system in place via the Unified Platform, the Cyber Mission Force can rapidly and effectively exploit the convergence of cyber and electronic warfare – such as radio frequency, infrared and radar – to truly change the 21st century battlefield,” said Viergutz.



He concluded by highlighting Lockheed Martin’s experience in running successful cyber events and operating and maintaining a joint cyber test, evaluation and training range.



“To be best prepared for these kinds of battles, we’re seeing increased emphasis to train current and future multi-service cyber forces to become savvy cyber warriors,” he added.



Since 2011, Lockheed Martin has executed more than 200 complex cyber events at the Department of Defense Test Resources Management Center’s National Cyber Range. The company plans to use this experience in its bid for the Army’s Persistent Cyber Training Environment program, which will provide a persistent and realistic training environment to Cyber Mission Forces.





