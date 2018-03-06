Ukroboronprom Establishes a Working Group to Create Antonov Development Program

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued March 06, 2018)

Specialists of the SC UkrOboronProm (UOP) and SE Antonov will become members of the newly formed joint working group, that will – within a month – create a program for the development of the enterprise.



This decision is the result of the working meeting at UOP SE Antonov. The meeting was initiated by UKROBORONPROM Director General Pavlo Bukin.



Antonov is the leader of UOP aviation cluster – the world’s leading innovation center for aircraft development. This plan will be developed by a working group, composed of Antonov and UKROBORONPROM specialists. And one of the tasks of the State Concern is to enable Antonov to master new competencies, in cooperation with international partners. Antonov can become a link in the international chain of aircraft engineering," said Pavlo Bukin during the meeting.



UKROBORONPROM Director General emphasized the necessity of aircraft production in the interests of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This will allow to create fundamentally new aircraft samples that will significantly expand the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



It should be noted that it was the first visit of UKROBORONPROM Director General Pavlo Bukin to one of UOP enterprises-participants.



-ends-

