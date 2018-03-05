BAE Systems Australia to Upgrade Australia's Long-Range Radar Network

(Source: BAE Systems; issued March 05, 2018)

BAE Systems Australia today welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne and the Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne that the Company has been selected to upgrade Australia’s long-range high frequency radar network.



The Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN) protects Australia’s coastal approaches through a network of three remote radars in Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The radars play a vital role in supporting the Australian Defence Force’s air and maritime operations, border surveillance, disaster relief and search and rescue operations.



The $1 billion JORN upgrade will require over 500 highly skilled technicians and engineers working for BAE Systems and in the Company’s supply chain. Most will be based in the Edinburgh Defence precinct in South Australia, with remote site teams supporting the radars at Laverton (Western Australia), Longreach (Queensland) and Alice Springs (Northern Territory).



BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive, Gabby Costigan, said: “As a world leader in High Frequency radar technology, we are proud to have been selected to deliver an important upgrade to Australia’s most complex and critical Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance capability.



“Together with our partners, we are committed to ensuring a high level of Australian industry and academic participation in JORN. Our collaborative approach will allow for the application of rapidly developing technology to ensure Australia maintains a capability edge and superior situational awareness to ensure our northern approaches are secure.”



BAE Systems has worked closely with the DST Group in the development of the technology that underpins JORN, and in securing an export market for High Frequency radar. BAE Systems has been exporting its world leading High Frequency systems technology for the past ten years.



The Company will work closely with DST Group and the Commonwealth Government to further grow the potential of this important export industry.



BAE Systems will deliver the JORN upgrade together with leading defence systems integrator Raytheon Australia, South Australian SME Daronmont Technologies and infrastructure specialist RCR Property Services.



More than 20 specialist Australian SMEs will participate in the supply chain to ensure broader Australian industry participation and a strong focus on innovation to support the upgrade.



BAE Systems’ Joint Open Innovation Network (JOIN) will also focus on activities to support the upgrade of JORN and the development of future JORN and intelligence surveillance reconnaissance capability.



The Company has committed to contribute up to $10 million to the initiative that involves partner universities – Flinders University, University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia – to support the creation of new Defence-focused courses and targeted research and development.



JOIN will support 60 graduate positions over the life of the JORN upgrade and will also support industry with the establishment of an Innovation Laboratory that will provide a secure facility to allow greater collaboration to develop new, or improve existing, defence technologies.



