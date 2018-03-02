New Warship Sustainment Agreement Welcomed

The nation’s largest naval sustainment provider, BAE Systems Australia today welcomed an extension to the Warship Asset Management Agreement between the Australian Government and Defence industry.



The warship sustainment partnership between the Australian Government and BAE Systems Australia is valued at $780 million and will be executed over a five-year period, which began on 1 January 2018.



The alliance includes BAE Systems Australia, Saab Australia Pty Ltd, Naval Ship Management Pty Ltd and will support the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN) ANZAC class frigate fleet.



Pivotal to the agreement is the RAN’s requirement for improved capability and availability of its warships.



BAE Systems’ role includes asset management in Rockingham (Western Australia), platform engineering and integration support (Victoria & NSW) and major refit and upgrade implementation at Henderson (Western Australia).



The initial 18-month program agreement ended in December 2017 and included work on HMAS Arunta as part of the ANZAC Midlife Capability Assurance Program (AMCAP) at the Company’s Henderson shipyard.



BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive, Gabby Costigan, said: “BAE Systems’ involvement in this agreement reflects the breadth and depth of work that the Company has done to date in the sustainment of the ANZAC class fleet over the last 21 years, including the upgrade of these frigates with a world leading Anti-Ship Missile Defence capability.



“Our work on this program enables us to retain important skills in engineering and program management which are contributing to our current role providing sustainment services across five different classes of naval surface ships.



“Importantly, the capabilities developed and maintained supporting the RAN will be integral to mobilising a workforce for SEA 5000, should our bid to build nine future frigates be successful.”



