Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued March 06, 2018)

SEATTLE --- Boeing and Hawaiian Airlines announced today that the carrier has selected the market-leading 787 Dreamliner as its flagship airplane for medium to long-haul flights. As part of the selection, Hawaiian intends to purchase 10 787-9 jets valued at $2.82 billion at list prices. Hawaiian also has purchase rights for 10 additional 787s.



Boeing and Hawaiian Airlines announced today that the carrier has selected the market-leading 787 Dreamliner as its flagship airplane for medium to long-haul flights. This infographic highlights some of the airplane's features.



The Honolulu-based airline, which has steadily grown its award-winning service connecting the Hawaiian Islands with Asia and North America, had been conducting an extensive evaluation of its airplane requirements. In selecting the 787, Hawaiian will be able to take advantage of the Dreamliner family's superior fuel efficiency, range and passenger-pleasing features to enhance its operations and open new routes profitably.



Boeing's competitive advantage was also enhanced by Boeing Global Services. Hawaiian will use a number of new aircraft transition support services from BGS, including Training and Initial Provisioning to ensure a successful and on-time entry into service.



The 787-9 can carry about 290 passengers on flights of about 7,635 nautical miles (14,140 km), while using 20 percent less fuel and emitting 20 percent fewer emissions than the airplanes it replaces.



"The Dreamliner's operational efficiency and superior guest experience make it the best aircraft for modernizing our fleet in 2021 and beyond," said Peter Ingram, president and chief executive officer of Hawaiian Airlines. "Its expanded seat capacity and extended range will allows us to expand within our current route network and offer new destinations in the Asia-Pacific region."



Boeing and Hawaiian Airlines will work toward finalizing this new airplane order and it will be reflected in the monthly update of Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.



"Hawaiian Airlines has been on an impressive growth trajectory as they strategically expanded service to and from Asia and North America. We are thrilled they have chosen the 787 Dreamliner to power the next stage of their expansion," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, Kevin McAllister. "The Dreamliner's advanced technology, unmatched fuel efficiency, and passenger-pleasing cabin will optimize Hawaiian's fleet for the future and provide their customers with a best in-class experience."



The 787 is the fastest selling twin-aisle airplane in Boeing history. Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family is flying more than 1,500 routes and has made possible more than 170 new nonstop routes around the world.



