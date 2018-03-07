Airbus to Participate at Doha Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference 2018

(Source: Airbus; issued March 7, 2018)

Airbus today announced that it will be participating in the sixth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) which will take place at the Qatar National Convention Centre from the 12th to the 14th of March.



Held under the patronage and vision of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, the exhibition gathers together maritime and defence leaders from around the world to develop solutions to the industry’s most pressing challenges and share knowledge and insights around cutting-edge military technology.



DIMDEX provides an excellent platform for Airbus to demonstrate its commitment to working with its partners across the world to provide the most innovative products and services that will enable public and private sector companies to access the best possible resources to meet the evolving needs of the maritime, defence and security industries.



During the exhibition, Airbus will showcase a wide portfolio of its innovative products and solutions at its stand (H4-109a), which is located in the French Pavilion. Highlights include a range of Airbus mock-up helicopters such as the Naval NH90 NFH and the VSR700, an unmanned reconnaissance helicopter, which made its first flight in May 2017.



A number of Airbus Defence and Space mock-ups will also be displayed including the A330 MRTT, a multi-role tanker and transport vehicle that provides unrivalled capabilities and the C295, a multi-mission state of the art aircraft, which represents an unmatched choice for regional military transport or medium range maritime patrol.



A mock-up of Airbus Pléiades, the earth observation satellites constellation system that supports military operations with unmatched intelligence services, will also be displayed. Additionally, the Cyber: SOC-in the box and global offer, Zephyr, Airbus’ High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) andthe Virtual Customer Brief (VCB) will feature.



First held in 2008, DIMDEX has witnessed continuous growth since its inception to become a leading event in the international maritime defence and security industry calendar. The three-day event will also feature the international strategic Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC), the visit of warships to Doha Commercial Port and several elite VIP delegation visits.



-ends-

