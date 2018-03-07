Airbus Completes Sale of Plant Holdings, Inc. to Motorola Solutions

(Source: Airbus; issued March 07, 2018)

AMSTERDAM --- Airbus SE has finalised the sale of Plant Holdings, Inc., which holds the Airbus DS Communications Inc. business, to Motorola Solutions after receiving the required regulatory approvals.



This divestment is part of the portfolio reshaping within the Airbus Defence and Space Division announced in September 2014.



Airbus DS Communications is a leading provider in North America of command centre software for fielding emergency calls (911) and citizen emergency notification. It generated revenues of more than US$100 million in 2016.





