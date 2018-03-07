500 Jobs to be Axed at Devonport Dockyard

(Source: British Forces News; issued March 07, 2018)

500 jobs at Devonport Dockyard are to be axed as part of a review into its operations, the Plymouth Herald reports.



The dockyard’s operator Babcock International Group plc has said that its management structure will be changed to become “more agile and flexible” in the future.



Union officials will consult with Babcock immediately in order to come up with a plan going forward.



A spokesman for Babcock said: “We have been undertaking a review of our operations at Devonport Royal Dockyard over the last twelve months, to ensure that as a business we remain competitive and are well set-up to win new work in the future, with the right people, with the right skills in the right place at the right time.



“Following an initial phase of restructuring in 2017, we need to continue with the programme to flatten our management structure and reduce by around 500 positions.



“By doing this we will become more agile and flexible to respond to the fast moving and changing environment we work within. This is a necessary step in sustaining our future business.



"However, we recognise that this is a worrying time for those colleagues who are affected by these changes and our priority is now to work with our Trade Union representatives and those individuals throughout the coming consultation period.”



