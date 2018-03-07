Safran and Toray Sign Implementation Agreement for the Supply of Higher Performance Carbon Fiber Composite

(Source: Safran; issued March 07, 2018)

PARIS --- Safran and Toray announced that they have validated the terms of the implementation agreement for the supply of higher performance carbon fiber composite. This agreement embodies the mutual commitment of both companies to support the growing aerospace market and to meet the increasing challenges on new generation engines requirements.



Safran Vice President, Materials Purchasing, Thierry Viguier, stated that "Following the Long-Term Agreement established a year ago, this implementation agreement is the concretization of the second key step to take full and direct benefits of Toray capability to develop high performances composite materials. This first implementation agreement signature is certainly a first step to a wider portfolio of products."



According to Toray Senior Vice President, General Manager of Torayca and Composites Division Yasuo Suga, "this implementation agreement is the result of a strong partnership between Safran and Toray. With a clear focus on innovation and added-value solutions, our companies' strategies are perfectly aligned and we are convinced that our collaboration will further develop in the future."





Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 58,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2017. Working alone or in partnership, Safran holds world or European leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes Research & Development programs to meet fast-changing market requirements, with total R&D expenditures of around 1.4 billion euros in 2017.



In February 2018, Safran took control of Zodiac Aerospace, significantly expanding its aircraft equipment activities. Zodiac Aerospace has 32,500 employees and generated sales of 5.1 billion euros for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2017



Toray Industries, Inc., founded in 1926, is an integrated chemical industry group developing its businesses in 26 countries and regions worldwide. Its consolidated revenues for fiscal 2016 (ended March 31, 2017) totaled 2,026.5 billion yen ($18.1 billion). In addition to the fibers & textiles created at the time of its establishment, Toray has been creating cutting-edge, high added-value products including films, fine chemicals, plastic resins, electronics & information-related products, as well as carbon fiber composite materials, pharmaceutical and medical products, and products for the water treatment and environmental fields.



