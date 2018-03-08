MBDA and LM Establish A Joint Venture to Pursue TLVS

(Source: MBDA; issued March 08, 2018)

SCHROBENHAUSEN, Germany and DALLAS, Texas --- Today MBDA and Lockheed Martin announced a new joint venture to pursue the next generation Integrated Air and Missile Defence System, “TLVS,” for the German Bundeswehr.



Registered as TLVS GmbH, the joint venture is expected to become the prime contractor for the new system, which is currently being negotiated with Germany’s procurement office for the Bundeswehr, BAAINBw.



Dietmar Thelen, representing MBDA and Gregory Kee, director of TLVS for Lockheed Martin will lead the company from the MBDA office in Schrobenhausen, Germany. The company will also have operations in Germany and in the US. Mr. Thelen and Mr. Kee both have extensive backgrounds with the armed forces, NATO and defence procurement organizations and have a strong experience in military, industrial and international affairs.



TLVS will leverage the development results and experiences from the $4 billion investment of the trilateral MEADS program (USA, Germany, Italy) and deepen the US – European partnership through a continued, shared commitment to local industry, safety and security.



“With this joint venture, we will have the agility and ability to successfully make timely decisions in an integrated fashion. We will also have direct access to the most advanced test and simulation facilities and the pooled expertise and resources of MBDA and Lockheed Martin. That’s how we’ll bring this important defence program to fruition for Germany and NATO,” said Thomas Gottschild, managing director of MBDA Deutschland. “We feel responsible and committed to support the German Armed Forces, namely the German Air Force, in establishing its next generation Integrated Air and Missile Defence System.”



“We have partnered with MBDA Germany to bring Air and Missile Defence solutions to life for more than 15 years. This joint venture takes our partnership to the next level, and we are excited about the possibility of delivering modern missile defence technology that will help Germany defeat current and future threats,” said Frank A. St. John, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Missiles and Fire Control.



“We support Germany’s role as the lead Framework Nation for Air and Missile Defence for NATO and believe the MEADS-based TLVS system is the next-generation solution that will provide the long overdue 360-degree, mobile Air and Missile Defence coverage they need to accurately identify and defeat threats.”



-ends-

