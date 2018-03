Ka-52 Batch Commissioned by New Army Aviation Regiment, Western MD

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 07, 2018)

Two flights of the Ka-52 Alligator helicopters have entered the service with the army aviation regiment that was established in Smolensk region in December last year.



This week the crews have practised maiden training flights having passed special retraining for new helicopters at the training centre in Tver region.



-ends-