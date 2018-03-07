Malishev Plant and Kharkiv-Morozov Design Bureau Are Preparing the Next Batch of T-84 Tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued March 07, 2018)

The SE “Malyshev Plant” and the SE "Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau" are preparing another batch of T-84 tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Kharkiv enterprises conduct repair and modernization works.



For this purpose, the SE “Malyshev Plant” repaired the next batch of T-84 tanks. The combat vehicles underwent checking, restoring or complete replacement of all main nodes and components.



After that, the tanks were sent to the SE "Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau" for modernization: electronic systems replacement, installation of protected digital radio stations; sighting complex T-84 is being modernized.



These measures will significantly increase the combat efficiency of T-84 tanks in all weather conditions both during the day and at night, under enemy’s use of active or passive obstacles on the battlefield in the radio, infrared and optical range.



As soon as all the works are completed, the batch of T-84 tanks will undergo tests in the presence of the Ministry of Defense representatives.



The main battle tank T-84 is in service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is equipped with a 125-mm autoloader-equipped gun, capable of firing controlled precision anti-tank missiles with a target destruction range of about 5 km. Almost 50-ton T-84 tank can speed up to 70 km / h thanks to 1200 HP engine. The tank is protected with up-to-date Ukrainian reactive armor and electro-optical countermeasures system.



