(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 07, 2018)

The Indian Air Force is equipped to cater for the threat environment that exists and is ready to meet the role assigned to it. Operational preparedness of IAF is reviewed from time to time based on the threat perception.



The Government has been making significant improvement in following areas to tackle the situation of continuous aircraft crashes:



--Invigoration of Aerospace Safety Organisation.

--Real time monitoring and reporting of incidents and accidents.

--Adoption of Revised Training Methodology.

--Induction of Simulators.

--Use of Air Force System on Error Management (AFSEM) & Other Measures.

--Investigation by Court of Inquiry and institution of remedial measures.

--Regular visits by senior functionaries to flying stations.

--Improvements in Operating infrastructure.

--Introduction of Human Factors Analysis and Classification System (HFACS).

--Aviation Psychology courses for aircrew.

--Bird Hazard Management Measures.

--Enhancement of Aerospace Safety Awareness.

--Aerospace Safety courses conducted by Institute of Aerospace Safety.

--To identify critical vulnerabilities of aircraft and equipment.

--Sharing of Aerospace Safety Information.



To meet the ‘Critical Operational Necessity’ of the Fighter Aircraft in the IAF, the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) was signed with Government of France for supply of 36 Rafale aircraft on 23 September 2016. At present, Inter-Government Agreement is on schedule.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Shri Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan in Lok Sabha today.



