CAE Wins Contract to Provide S-70B Seahawk Helicopter Training System to Brazilian Navy

(Source: CAE, Inc.; issued March 7, 2018)

TAMPA, FL. --- CAE today announced that CAE USA has been awarded a contract by the United States Navy under a U.S. foreign military sale (FMS) program to provide the Brazilian Navy with a comprehensive S-70B Seahawk helicopter training system.



CAE will design and manufacture two S-70B training devices: a fixed-base S-70B operational flight trainer (OFT) to be used for pilot training along with an S-70B weapons tactics trainer (WTT) to be used for training rear-crew sensor operators and airborne tactics officers. The two training devices can operate independently or when networked they create an S-70B Seahawk tactical operational flight trainer (TOFT) that provides a total aircrew mission training system.



"Over the past 15 years, CAE has developed a number of Seahawk helicopter training systems for the U.S. Navy as well as other global militaries, and we are pleased the U.S. Navy selected us to provide the Brazilian Navy with a world-class S-70B Seahawk helicopter training system," said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. "High-fidelity synthetic training is ideal for cost-effectively training and preparing aircrews for mission success, and this comprehensive S-70B training solution will help the Brazilian Navy prepare their aircrews to safely accomplish a range of missions."



The S-70B OFT will support training of Brazilian Navy S-70B pilots and co-pilots in normal and emergency procedures as well as a range of mission scenarios. The flight simulator will feature the CAE Medallion-6000 image generator and Open Geospatial Consortium Common Database (OGC CDB) architecture, an international standard for the creation of synthetic environment databases.



The S-70B WTT will replicate the back-end of the S-70B helicopter and be used to support the training of sensor operators and airborne tactics officers. The S-70B WTT will feature detailed simulations of the underwater and atmospheric environment and the aircraft weapons and sensors to prepare crew members for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions.



When the S-70B OFT and S-70B WTT are networked to create the S-70B TOFT, the pilot and co-pilot along with the rear crew can interact and interoperate in the training scenario as they would during an actual mission.



CAE will deliver the comprehensive S-70B Seahawk training system to the São Pedro da Aldeia Naval Air Base near Rio de Janeiro.





CAE's Defense & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We are a world-class training systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training centers, training services and simulation products across the air, land, naval and public safety market segments. We serve our global defense and security customers through regional operations in Canada; the United States/Latin America; Europe/Africa; and Asia-Pacific/Middle East, all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE's capabilities, technologies and solutions.



-ends-

