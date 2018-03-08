Iraq Receives Second Batch of T-50 Jets

BAGHDAD --- The Iraqi government received on Wednesday the second batch of T-50 warplanes from South Korea, a security source confirmed.



The delivery contained two fighter jets which were handed over to Iraqi authorities at the Martyr Mohammed Alaa airbase in Baghdad International Airport, the source told al-Ghad Press.



Spokesman for the Iraqi Defense Ministry Tahseen al-Khafaji said a day earlier that “T-50 jet fighters will arrive in batches soon in Baghdad as part of the deal,” as quoted by Iraqi News.



The official also noted that Iraqi pilots were deployed to South Korea to receive trainings, and they are now ready to operate the T-50 jets.



Last year, Iraq said it will receive 24 T-50 (Golden Eagle) fighter jets from South Korea as part of an agreement signed in 2013.



The warplanes are said to be joining the Iraqi air power and help the elimination of remaining Islamic State (IS) jihadists.



