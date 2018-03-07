Airbus Confirms Adjusted Production Rates for A380 and A400M Programmes

(Source: Airbus; issued March 07, 2018)

TOULOUSE, France --- Following the previously announced changes to the A380 and A400M delivery plans, Airbus confirms the formal adjustment of production rates for its A380 and A400M programmes.



The new plan, which was presented to the European Works Council today, involves the production of six A380s per year starting from 2020 and eight A400Ms per year, also as of 2020.



Airbus is now entering into a formal social process with staff representatives at European and national levels to analyse potential implications for the Company's workforce and to start joint mitigation efforts.



At this stage, Airbus estimates the maximum impact of these measures will affect up to 3,700 positions at sites across the Company's home countries of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain.



Airbus is committed to managing any implications for its workforce in a responsible manner – as already successfully demonstrated on various occasions in the past. The Company is confident that it will be able to propose opportunities to most of the affected employees through programmes which are ramping up. Each year, Airbus manages 12 percent mobility and can adapt the flexibility level across divisions, functions and subsidiaries to support redeployment of staff to other programmes' activities.



The adjustment of the A380 production rate follows a recent order which provides visibility to the programme for the years to come. As previously announced, at a baseline of 6 deliveries per year, Airbus can produce the A380 in an industrial efficient way over the coming years. This baseline allows Airbus to pursue further sales campaigns which may lead to higher production levels.



On the A400M programme, production will be adjusted to eight units per year as of 2020, following production of fifteen A400M in 2018 and eleven units in 2019. This adjustment is based on discussions with the A400M Launch Customer Nations. Airbus pursues export opportunities beyond this level.



Airbus has to ensure the best possible production flow for its products. These rate adjustment decisions provide clear visibility for customers, the supply chain and employees over the coming years.



The company will provide further information on the progress of the discussions with the social partners, as required.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Yvonnick Dreno, a senior official of the Force Ouvrière union, told The Guardian that 1,925 jobs would be affected in Germany, 860 in Spain, 465 in Britain and 470 in France, and that redeployment to other programmes would be difficult in Spain and Britain.)



