Vector Aerospace Secures UK MoD Gazelle Helicopter Maintenance Support Contract

(Source: Vector Aerospace; issued March 8, 2018)

GOSPORT, UK --- Vector Aerospace, a StandardAero company, has been awarded a contract to provide maintenance support for the UK Army Air Corps' (AAC) Gazelle AH Mk1 helicopter fleet at its Fleetlands facility in Gosport, Hants, UK. Work under the contract is expected to commence in April 2018, and -- with Contract Extension Options -- continue until 30th June 2022.



On 22 July 2016, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that the AAC’s Gazelle AH1s would remain in service for a further nine years, taking the Gazelle past its 50th anniversary in UK military service and making it the oldest helicopter in active UK inventory.



A total of 26 Gazelle aircraft are currently active in the AAC’s fleet. The Fleetlands facility has had a long association with the Gazelle fleet since the type’s entry into service in 1973, having previously provided major maintenance and repair support for the type, and is currently undertaking a safety modification upgrade to the fleet.



Simon Jones, Managing Director for Vector Aerospace UK, said: “Vector has a long history of supporting the UK MoD’s helicopter fleet, and we are delighted to secure this significant programme. We are very proud of the service provided by our skilled associates here at Fleetlands. This Gazelle maintenance support award compliments our current support to the Chinook Through Life Customer Support (TLCS) programme led by Boeing Defence UK, and we look forward to the new opportunities this contract presents for our workforce.





StandardAero is one of the world's largest independent providers of services including engine and airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, engineering services, interior completions and paint applications. StandardAero serves a diverse array of customers in business and general aviation, airline, military, helicopter, components and energy markets.



