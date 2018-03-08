Latvia Receives Its First TPS-77 MRR Air Surveillance Radar

(Source: Latvia Ministry of Defence; issued March 08, 2018)

This week National Armed Forces of Latvia will finalise the delivery of the first Multi-Role radar TPS-77 MRR by testing its air surveillance capabilities. The new radar will significantly boost air surveillance capabilities of Latvian army.



“Acquisition of TPS-77 MRR is a huge investment in the strengthening of combat capabilities of the National Armed Forces, enabling Latvian army to address the current security challenges with appropriate response tools. Surveillance, especially low-level flight surveillance and identification is a vital part of Latvian airspace surveillance capabilities. New MRR technology is compatible with other types of radars used by other countries,” emphasises Minister for Defence Raimonds Bergmanis with satisfaction.



As reported earlier, in autumn 2015, Minister for Defence Raimonds Bergmanis and Greg Larioni, Vice-President of US company Lockheed Martin, signed contract for production of three TPS-77 MRR units.



The TPS-77 MRR is designed for ultra-low power consumption and is the most transportable version of Lockheed Martin’s TPS-77 product line. Latvia variant of this high-performing radar can be truck mounted for operation at unprepared sites or dismounted for use at fixed sites.



The radar’s multi-role single scan technology allows operators to select specific roles for the radar such as long range or medium range low-level flight surveillance in specific sectors. As the radar rotates through each 360 degree scan, the system automatically adjusts to the operator selected mission. Changes can be easily made. Once set, no further operator inputs are required.



As with current production TPS-77s and other next generation Lockheed Martin radars, the TPS-77 MRR uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology in its design. The GaN technology has already been installed and tested in operational radars. Utilizing GaN, the radars high power amplifiers consume much less power, ultimately increasing reliability, lowering life-cycle costs and extending the useful life of the radar. The Latvia TPS-77 MRRs will be delivered with a complete suite of GaN technology.



New radar complies with all relevant safety requirements adopted by Latvia. It is not harmful to human health or environment. The power of TPS-77 MRR is below any regular television or mobile tower operated anywhere in Latvia.



“As part of the TPS-77 MRR program, Lockheed Martin will continue to engage with local Latvian industry for procurement and production. These relationships will form the basis for long-term local maintenance and support of the new systems after delivery. Latvian industry played important role in development and production of TPS-77 MRR. This collaboration boosted the capacity of Latvian industry,” underlines Rick Cordaro of Lockheed Martin.



Lockheed Martin is a security and aviation technology company with global presence. It has produced and maintains more than 180 surveillance-range radars, all of which are operational around the world detecting targets at ranges up to 400 kilometres, 24 hours a day.



There are already three Lockheed Martin AN/TPS-77 radars in Latvia, positioned in Čalas, Lielvārde and Audriņi surveillance radar stations of National Armed Forces. These radars have improved the airspace security and efficiency of air traffic surveillance, civil flights have become safer and coordination of search and rescue operations has become better. Lockheed Martin and Latvia created partnership for production and maintenance of radars more than 16 years ago.



Strengthening of air defence and air surveillance capabilities is one of the priorities for the National Armed Forces. Enhanced capability to detect potential threat and defend against, or eliminate such threats, is essential for protection of critical infrastructure and National Armed Forces from aerial attack.



-ends-

