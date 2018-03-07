United Arab Emirates (UAE) – AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Block II Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Mar. 8, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the United Arab Emirates of three hundred (300) AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Block II missiles, forty (40) AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs), thirty (30) AIM-9X-2 Block II Tactical guidance units, fifteen (15) AIM-9X-2 CATM guidance units, containers, spares, support equipment and missile support, U.S. Government and contractor technical assistance and other related logistics support, and other associated support equipment and services for an estimated cost of $270.4 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on March 7, 2018.



The UAE has requested the possible sale of three hundred (300) AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Block II missiles, forty (40) AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs), thirty (30) AIM-9X-2 Block II Tactical guidance units, fifteen (15) AIM-9X-2 CATM guidance units, containers, spares, support equipment and missile support, U.S. Government and contractor technical assistance and other related logistics support, and other associated support equipment and services. The total estimated cost is $270.4 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



This potential sale will improve the UAE’s capability to meet current and future threats and provide an enhanced capability for its Air Force. The UAE will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense. The UAE will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems Company, Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require U.S. Government or contractor representatives to travel to the UAE on a temporary basis for program technical support and management oversight.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

