Airbus Helicopters Inc., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $273,289,949 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of 35 UH-72A aircraft. One bid was solicited with one bid received.
Work will be performed in Columbus, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of March 8, 2021. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $136,644,970 were obligated at the time of the award.
U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-18-C-0007).
