Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 8, 2018)

Having resolved contract protests, the US Army has resumed buying the UH-72A Lakota, a variant of the Airbus H145 of which it had originally ordered 345 copies. The latest order covers 35 aircraft and costs $273 million. (Airbus US photo)

Airbus Helicopters Inc., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $273,289,949 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of 35 UH-72A aircraft. One bid was solicited with one bid received.



Work will be performed in Columbus, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of March 8, 2021. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $136,644,970 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-18-C-0007).



