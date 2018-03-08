Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 8, 2018)

Raytheon Co. Intelligence and Information Systems, Garland, Texas (W56KGY-18-D-0002); and Palantir Technologies Inc., Palo Alto, California (W56KGY-18-D-0003), will share in an $876,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1.



Requirements consist of a commercial item that is a combined hardware and software solution to meet the interoperability, security, training, usability, and data management capabilities.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 8, 2028.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

