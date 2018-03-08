Indonesia Confirms A400M Acquisition Plan (excerpt)

(Source: IHS Jane's Defence Weekly; posted March 08, 2018)

By Gareth Jennings

LONDON --- The Indonesian Air Force (Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Udara: TNI-AU) has confirmed its plans to procure the Airbus Defence and Space (DS) A400M transport aircraft.The service announced on 7 March that it is to acquire two aircraft to support the civil government in transporting supplies between the western and eastern regions of the country. No details pertaining to timelines or contract values were disclosed.Jane’s first reported Indonesia’s interest in the A400M in January 2017. At that time, government and defence industry sources said Indonesia was looking to buy up to five aircraft, and had set aside USD2 billion for the procurement. This initial report was followed in April 2017 by the news that the Indonesian government was preparing to enter into contract discussions with Airbus DS over the procurement. (end of excerpt)-ends-