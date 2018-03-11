Advanced Naval Capabilities Headline Leonardo’s Attendance At Qatar’s Leading Maritime Exhibition

At the Dimdex show, Leonardo will unveil the new lightweight 40mm turret developed by its OTO-Melara unit for fast, lightweight vessels requiring high-performance equipment; it can also be fitted to larger vessels as secondary armament. (Leonardo photo)

 Having delivered advanced systems to 50 Navies including on 140 different operational platforms, Leonardo is the partner of choice in the maritime surveillance and security domain



 As one of the largest manufacturers of small-calibre naval guns, with more than 850 systems in service with 30 Navies worldwide, Leonardo is expanding its portfolio with the new Marlin 40, which will be introduced at DIMDEX



 The Company’s strong presence in the helicopter market includes the bestselling AW139 for military, public service and offshore operations and the AW189, supporting the oil and gas industry.



The multirole NH90 will be on display at the show.





DOHA --- At the 10th edition of DIMDEX (Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition & Conference) from the 12th to the 14th March, Leonardo will be demonstrating its state-of-the-art capabilities in defence, security and aerospace, showcasing a number of key products and systems that could help secure Qatar and the surrounding region.



This includes the protection of civil infrastructure such as airports, ports, sports stadia and oil and gas platforms. Leonardo’s focus will be on its range of naval capabilities, ranging from turn-key combat management systems for maritime surveillance and security, for all classes of military vessels, to naval guns, ammunition and underwater systems. Notably, the new Marlin 40mm small calibre naval gun, which provides a superior level of performance in the most challenging environments, will make its first ever appearance at the show.



At DIMDEX, Leonardo will be building on a solid foundation of over 20 years of partnership with Qatar, which began with the company providing Doha Airport with its air traffic control radars, control centre and main systems.



Leonardo also has a significant presence in Qatar in the helicopters domain: to-date 21 latest-generation AW139s have been ordered for military and public service applications while, in the commercial market, service-provider Gulf Helicopters operates a fleet of AW139s and AW189s for offshore transport missions.



In addition, Leonardo is strongly positioned in the Gulf’s commercial and military helicopter markets and sees significant opportunities for various helicopter types, including the NH90 multi-role military helicopter which is on show in Doha.



Another significant project that has recently strengthened the Company’s relations with Qatar is the low-level air surveillance and defence system provided to safeguard the Country’s airspace, with potential further deals to follow.



During the show, the ‘ITS Carlo Margottini’ European Multi-Mission Frigate (FREMM), which is currently involved in a campaign in the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Gulf to reinforce local cooperation, will dock at Hamad port.



Equipped with systems designed, produced and integrated by Leonardo, Margottini is the third of the ten FREMM-class ships which currently form the backbone of the Italian Navy. The frigate also has the NH90 NFH multi-role helicopter on-board, with avionics and mission equipment for naval operations produced by Leonardo.



Leonardo’s avionics on display at DIMDEX will include advanced ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) capabilities and products including readily-exportable E-scan airborne radars, a Directed Infra-Red Counter-Measure (DIRCM) and Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) equipment.



Of note is Leonardo’s significant contribution to both the airframe and the avionics of the Eurofighter Typhoon, 24 of which were ordered by Qatar at the end of 2017.



DIMDEX is also an important showcase for MBDA - the missile consortium comprising Leonardo, Airbus and BAE Systems - that has worked with Qatar for a number of years and is currently supplying a new coastal defence system for the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces as well as missiles for the new vessels procured by the Country.



Leonardo Presents its New Marlin 40 Naval Defence System at DIMDEX 2018

 Leonardo is exhibiting its new Marlin 40 naval gun mount for the first time in Doha, Qatar.

 Lightweight, flexible and offering high performance, the Marlin 40 is the ideal choice for small and fast vessels involved in patrol operations.

 More than 850 of Leonardo’s 40mm naval gun mounts are in service with 30 Navies worldwide.





DOHA --- For the first time ever, Leonardo is exhibiting its OTO Marlin 40, the newest member of its naval defence systems family. The turret will be a key product at the 2018 edition of Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition & Conference (DIMDEX), starting today in Qatar.



The new OTO Marlin 40 naval turret has been designed for Navies, which are increasingly engaged in patrol operations using fast, lightweight vessels, but still require high-performance equipment.



The Marlin 40 provides superior performance for challenging missions such as anti-missile defence, anti-aircraft warfare and ship-to-ship engagement. The gun features a dry weight of only 2,100 kg in its remotely controlled version, high maneuverability (the barrel can move at 120°/s thanks to powerful and accurate servo-systems), and the ability to fire multi-purpose programmable fused ammunition.



Marlin 40 is fully digital and can be configured as either fully slaved to a Combat Management System/Fire Control System (CMS/FCS) or with autonomous local control by means of an independent optical sight and ballistic computation. Installation and integration procedures are straightforward, the system is compact and no deck penetration is required.



The Marlin 40’s high performance, flexibility and low weight make it the ideal solution for a ship’s main armament and/or secondary armament, providing valuable protection from maneuverable threats both in the air and on the surface (AAW, ASuW).



With extensive experience in producing defence systems, Leonardo is one of largest manufacturers of 40mm naval gun mounts in the world. More than 850 of the Company’s systems are in service with 30 Navies worldwide.



