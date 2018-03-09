Rosoboronexport to Present Russian Naval Armaments at DIMDEX 2018

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued March 9, 2018)

JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) is organizing Russia’s exhibit at the International Maritime Defence Exhibition DIMDEX 2018, which will be held in Doha (Qatar) on March 12-14, 2018. The exhibition will also be attended by the leading defence enterprises from the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, China and other countries.



Sergey Ladygin, Rosoboronexport’s Deputy Director General, was appointed head of the company’s attending team.



‘The market of the naval equipment and armaments in the Middle East has a steady trend of growing. At the DIMDEX show we will present more than 200 state-of-the-art models of Russia’s military equipment, which provide for an adequate counteraction of present-day threats and challenges ensuring protection of national interests of the region’s countries,’ said Sergey Ladygin.



As part of its exhibit at DIMDEX 2018, Rosoboronexport will present ‘Tigr’ corvette of project 20382, ‘Gepard-3.9’ frigate, ocean-going patrol ship ‘Gepard-5.1’, project 21635 ‘Sarsar’ missile ship, project 22160 patrol ship, ‘Alexandrite-E’ mine countermeasures littoral ship of project 12701, project 21301 search and rescue vessels designed to save crews of submarines in distress, project 12322 ‘Zubr’ large amphibious hovercraft, speedy transportation and landing cutter BK-16 of project 02510. Great attention from the part of foreign customers is expected to be paid to the ‘Amur-1650’ diesel-electric submarines of project 636 as well as to small submarines of littoral area based on the ‘Piranya’ project.



The variety of onboard weapon systems of surface ships and submarines will be represented by ‘Kalibr-PLE’ (Club-S) and ‘Kalibr-NKE’ (Club-N) integrated missile systems, ‘Universal-Puma’ 100mm ship artillery system, AU-220M 57mm shipboard artillery system, naval automated air defence artillery complex ‘Palma’ with air defence guided missile ‘Sosna-R’, universal electric remote-controlled target-seeking torpedo TE-2, small-size antisubmarine weapon system ‘Paket- E/NK’ with an anti-torpedo, sea bottom mines and MSHM sea shelf mine, self-propelled remote-controlled seeker-designator of mines ‘Maevka-E’, integrated system of mines search and destruction ‘Alexandrite-ISPUM-E’ as well as coastal missile systems ‘Bal-E’ and ‘Bastion’.



Within the exhibition Rosoboronexport’s representatives will hold presentations of major models of naval armaments and equipment, which are the most interesting for this particular region. Besides, an extensive working programme is planned, which includes negotiations with Qatar’s and other regional countries’ armed forces and business representatives.



‘Rosoboronexport will display in Qatar the Russian materiel, which is not inferior, and in some parameters outperforms promoted models of the main world manufacturers of military equipment. Reliability, quality and high combat performance of our weapons have been proved in real time conditions during the antiterrorist operation in Syria. This circumstance allows our partners to objectively assess the Russian weapons and materiel, also while taking decisions of their acquisition,’ added Sergey Ladygin.



