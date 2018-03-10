Safran Announces the Opening of a Factory in India

(Source: Safran; issued March 10, 2018)

BANGALORE, India – During the official visit to India of Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, Safran announced the opening of a factory to manufacture electrical wiring interconnection systems based in Hyderabad, in the Indian state of Telangana.



In the next twelve months, Safran Electrical & Power, a subsidiary of Safran specializing in electrical systems, will deliver the first LEAP electric harnesses made in India destined for the flourishing narrow-body aircraft market.



The factory's production will also make it possible to meet any potential needs of the programs in which the Group is involved in the region. The Hyderabad-based factory will be an integral part of the Group's strategy to establish itself in India in order to serve an extremely buoyant local market as well as the existing European and American markets.



This factory, operating to the highest international standard of competitiveness, will also make use of the Group's latest industrial technology. The Factory of the Future will already become a reality in this site, which gives pride of place to digitalization and the standardization of operators' work stations. The factory, stretching across 4 000m2 / 43,055 ft2 will eventually employ 250 people.



Philippe Petitcolin, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, states: "Safran is proud to further reinforce its relations with India, a historical market player and a leading aeronautical supplier worldwide. This new factory reasserts our commitment to products "made in India", and it completes our industrial grid in the region with a new, high-performance production site."





Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 58,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2017. Safran Electrical & Power is one of the world market leaders in electrical systems in aeronautics, number 1 in wiring and number 2 in power systems. A key player in the field of more electric aircraft, the company employs more than 13,000 people in 12 countries.



-ends-

