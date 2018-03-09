Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 10,000 737 Deliveries to Boeing

WICHITA, Kan. --- Spirit AeroSystems Inc. today celebrated the 10,000th shipset delivery on the Boeing 737 program. The 10,000th shipset was delivered to Boeing in February.



"Delivering fuselages and other key structural components for more than 10,000 Boeing 737 aircraft over the past five decades is a monumental accomplishment," said Tom Gentile, Spirit AeroSystems president and chief executive officer. "This milestone showcases our ability to deliver a world-class, high quality product our customer and millions of aviation travelers can depend on. We are proud of our relationship with Boeing, and we look forward to continuing our relentless focus on meeting the demands of the industry and helping connect the world through air travel."



Spirit has design and build responsibility for approximately 70 percent of the 737 structure, including the entire fuselage, along with propulsion and wing work packages. The Boeing 737 program began in 1966 and the first 737 entered service in 1968. More than 25 percent of the world's single-aisle jet fleet is made up of 737s. It continues to be the best-selling and longest continuously produced commercial airliner of all time. No other commercial airplane has reached the 10,000 production mark.



"It takes teamwork, dedication and commitment across generations of aviation employees to reach such an impressive milestone," said Duane Hawkins, Spirit AeroSystems senior vice president and general manager of Boeing programs. "The pride our employees take in their work is inspiring, and their commitment to delivering for our customer remains unmatched. Every day we strive to continually improve and build on our legacy, pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a trusted partner in the aerospace industry."



Spirit employs approximately 15,000 people worldwide designing and building complex aerostructures for the world's most recognizable airplanes. Spirit builds the forward fuselage section of every Boeing commercial airplane in production today, as well as wing and propulsion components.





Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.



