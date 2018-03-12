Navy Innovation Workshop Trialled in the Middle East

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued March 12, 2018)

Embracing new technologies and applying innovative solutions to problems is becoming a regular occurrence onboard HMAS Warramunga.



Three dimensional printers are modernising engineering aboard HMAS Warramunga with the ship establishing its own Deployed Innovation Workshop.



This workshop is based around a 3D printer, new electronic kits and various civilian software tools.



Warramunga recently took full advantage of the new equipment when the ship experienced an issue with a pressure sensor.



Able Seaman Electronics Technician Luke Pozzi used the new equipment to design, print and fit a temporary replacement part at sea, restoring full functionality.



“We looked out our options and thought ‘why not just print a fix’ and within 24 hours we were able to print and fit the part” said Able Seaman Pozzi.



“Initially we weren’t sure if it would work, so it was quite a buzz when the system came up to the correct pressure.”



On-board tutorials for the new equipment were developed and tailored by the ship’s engineers who conduct weekly workshops on Computer Aid Design, 3D printing and software development.



As the ship progresses into more complex tutorials it is hoped skills will be applied beyond the technical departments to design, develop and enact solutions ship-wide.



The equipment and tutorials enable ship’s company to meet the Chief of Navy’s Innovation Statement by enhancing technical resilience in the deployed environment.



The Deployed Innovation Workshop is a FFG Enterprise, Fleet Base East Centre for Innovation, and HMAS Warramunga co-ordinated venture established during preparation for the ship’s deployment on Operation MANITOU.



