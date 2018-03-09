Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 9, 2018)

URS Federal Technical Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, has been awarded a $961,000,000 estimated ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the remotely piloted aircraft operations and maintenance support.



This contract provides a high level of MQ-1, MQ-9, and RQ-4 organizational-level maintenance and qualified launch and recovery element pilot and sensor operator aircrew support for MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft weapons systems to sustain the combat and training capability at tasked locations worldwide.



Work will be performed at locations worldwide, and the base period is expected to be complete by June 30, 2019.



Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,755,966 are being obligated at the time of award. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with three offers received.



Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-18-D-0002).







-- URS Federal Technical Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, has been awarded a $15,843,950 modification (P00021) to previously awarded contract FA4890-16-C-0007 to exercise option year two.



This modification provides program support for Air Combat Command's Unmanned Aircraft System Operations Center support, providing the warfighter long endurance, real time reconnaissance and surveillance, and precision attack against fixed and time critical targets.



This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $115,961,944.



Work will be performed at multiple locations worldwide and is expected to be complete by March 31, 2019. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

