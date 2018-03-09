Public Disclosures

(Source: Turkish Airlines; issued March 09, 2018)

In order to insure the need for wide body aircraft, the Incorporation has decided to purchase 50 firm and 10 optional aircraft, a total of 60 wide body aircraft, of which 6 to be delivered in 2019, 14 in 2020, 10 in 2021, 12 in 2012, 11 in 2023 and 7 in the year 2024.



According to this, a total of 30 B787-9 aircraft, of which 25 firm and 5 optional, will be purchased from Boeing and a total of 30 A350-900 aircraft, of which 25 firm and 5 optional, will be purchased from Airbus.



Turkish Airlines Selects A350 XWB, Lifting its Fleet to New Heights

(Source: Airbus; issued March 09, 2018)

TOULOUSE, France --- Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to acquire 25 A350-900 aircraft plus five options, underlining its strong confidence in the global market-dynamism and growth.



“With Turkish Airlines serving more destinations than any other airline around the world, we are delighted to build our future on Airbus’ all-new A350 XWB to support the development of our international route-network from our Istanbul and Ankara hubs.” said Turkish Airlines Chairman, M. Ilker Ayci.



“We are extremely proud at Airbus to count Turkish Airlines as a new A350 operator, the world’s most modern and efficient widebody aircraft.” said Eric Schulz, Chief Commercial Officer, Airbus'. “This order strengthens and expands the long-lasting partnership between Airbus, Turkish Airlines and Turkey overall.”



Turkish Airlines currently operates an Airbus fleet of 167 aircraft with a further 92 A321neo on backlog.



Turkey is an integral part of the Airbus supply chain for almost 20 years, being a partner in all Airbus aircraft programmes, including the prestigious A350 XWB.



The A350 XWB is an all new family of mid-size wide-body long-haul airliners shaping the future of air travel, featuring the latest aerodynamic design, carbon fiber fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency, with a 25 per cent reduction in fuel burn and emissions, and significantly lower maintenance costs.



The Airspace cabin which, on top of the aircraft spaciousness and quietness, provides better ambience, design and services, contributing to superior levels of comfort and well-being, and setting new standards in terms of flight experience for passengers in all classes.



At end February 2018, Airbus has recorded a total of 854 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 45 customers worldwide.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



Rolls-Royce Wins A Landmark Trent Order from Turkish Airlines

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued March 09, 2018)

Rolls-Royce has won an order from Turkish Airlines for Trent XWB engines to power 25 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, all of which will be covered by its flagship TotalCare service support. The airline also has options for a further five aircraft.



The Trent XWB is both the most efficient large civil aero engine flying today and the fastest selling wide body jet engine ever, with over 1,700 ordered by 45 customers worldwide.



M. İlker Aycı, Turkish Airlines Board Chairman and the Executive Committee, said: “This is a significant development in our plans for future growth and we look forward to adding these latest Rolls-Royce powered aircraft to our ever-expanding fleet. We have previous experience of operating Rolls-Royce engines and know the benefits of both the technology and their TotalCare service support.”



Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, President – Civil Aerospace, said: “Turkish Airlines has enjoyed impressive growth over recent years and we are really proud to be playing our part in the next chapter of their story. The Trent XWB delivers excellent performance and this order underlines the confidence our customers have that our products are the right choice in terms of economics and services.”



The Trent XWB first entered service in January 2015 and has delivered the best entry into service performance of any widebody engine.



Turkish Airlines currently operates 27 Trent 700 powered A330 aircraft and one Trent 500 powered A340.



