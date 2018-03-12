Turkey's Aselsan, Qatar's Barzan Agree to Share Technological Know-How

(Source: Anadolu Agenci; posted March 12, 2018)

By Goksel Yildirim and Mustafa Calkaya

DOHA --- Leading Turkish defense contractor Aselsan and Qatari military tech firm Barzan Holding on Monday signed a partnership agreement for technology transfer.



The partnership deal -- "BARQ," meaning lightning in Arabic -- is particularly aimed at producing Aselsan's "Stabilized Advanced Remote Weapon System" and electro-optical reconnaissance and surveillance systems.



The deal was signed by Aselsan and Barzan Holding directors on the sidelines of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2018).



Barzan also signed with Turkey's Defense Industry Undersecretariat a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities for cooperation, said Undersecretary Ismail Demir.



Thirty-three Turkish military defense firms are taking part in DIMDEX 2018 with state-of-the-art products such as armored cars, drones, high-speed boats, weapon systems, and simulators.



Turkish National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and Turkish Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar also attended the exhibition opening.





*Gokhan Ergocun contributed to this story from Ankara



