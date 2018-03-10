List of MoUs/Agreements Signed During the State Visit of President of France to India (excerpt)

(Source: Indian Prime Minister's Office; issued March 10, 2018)

-- Agreement between India and France regarding the provision of reciprocal logistics support between their Armed Forces:



Signed by Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian Defence Minister, and Mrs. Florence Parly, French Minister for the Armed Forces;



This Agreement shall facilitate the reciprocal provision of Logistic Support, Supplies and Services between the Armed Forces of the two countries during authorised port visits, joint exercises, joint training, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts etc.





-- Agreement between India and France regarding the exchange and reciprocal protection of classified or protected information:



Signed by Shri Ajit Doval, Indian National Security Agency, and Mr. Philippe Etienne, Diplomatic Adviser to the French President;



This Agreement defines the common security regulations applicable to any exchange of classified and protected information.



