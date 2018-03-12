Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 12, 2018)

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $696,246,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2100 for additional long lead time material associated with the fiscal 2019 Virginia-class submarines (SSNs 802 and 803); and the fiscal 2020 Virginia-class submarines (SSNs 804 and 805).



This contract provides long lead time material for steam and electric plant components; the main propulsion unit efforts and ship service turbine generator efforts; and miscellaneous hull, mechanical and electrical system components to support SSNs 802, 803, 804 and 805 ship construction commencing in fiscal 2019.



Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (35 percent); Newport News, Virginia (5 percent); Quonset Point, Rhode Island (5 percent); Depew, New York (3 percent); Stoughton, Massachusetts (3 percent); Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (3 percent); Florence, New Jersey (3 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (3 percent); Mount Vernon, Indiana (2 percent); Cajon, California (2 percent); Cheswick, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Arvada, Colorado (2 percent); Coatesville, Pennsylvania (2 percent); York, Pennsylvania (1 percent); Mossville, Illinois (1 percent); Spring Grove, Illinois (1 percent); Linden, New Jersey (1 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (1 percent); Tucson, Arizona (1 percent); Tacoma, Washington (1 percent); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1 percent); Charleston, South Carolina (1 percent); Orrville, Ohio (1 percent); Louisville, Kentucky (1 percent); Tempe, Arizona (1 percent); Westfield, Massachusetts (1 percent); Manassas, Virginia (1 percent); South El Monte, California (1 percent); Pewaukee, Wisconsin (1 percent); Loanhead, United Kingdom (1 percent); and other efforts performed at various sites throughout the U.S. (13 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2019.



Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $696,246,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

