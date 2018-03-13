Air Force Releases FY17 Air Force Acquisition Report

(Source: US Air Force; issued March 13, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson released the fiscal year 2017 Air Force Acquisition Annual Report March 13, 2018.The report reviews the overall management of the Air Force's 465 programs of record. It also outlines where Air Force acquisition is headed in fiscal years 2018 and 2019.“The Air Force will cost-effectively modernize to increase the lethality of the force,” said Wilson. “That means we have to get great value for every dollar we spend.”The report cites $13 billion in cost-savings since 2011, and highlights a number of initiatives the Air Force is taking to speed up the acquisition timeline, including streamlined decision-making authorities, increased prototyping and improved software acquisition.“Our acquisition workforce is strong, technically-skilled, and motivated to build and sustain the world's most lethal Air Force,” said Dr. William Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition technology and logistics. “Empowering people, not processes, will make Air Force acquisition a powerhouse of innovation and agility.”The Air Force identified acquisition excellence as a critical area of emphasis in addressing a 10-year bow wave of required modernization to address future threats.“We work closely with our industry partners to develop game-changing technology and capabilities which, when put in the hands of our Airmen, give us the combat edge to fly, fight and win," said Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein.-ends-