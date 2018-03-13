Canberra's New High Security IT Lifecycle Centre

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 13, 2018)

A highly-secure IT lifecycle services centre specifically designed for the Federal Government and Defence sectors was officially opened in Canberra today.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, congratulated Greenbox on their efforts and dedication to the important work of efficiently managing sensitive IT assets, from staging and installation through to data sanitisation and disposal.



“This centre provides Defence and Federal Government with secure large-scale IT lifecycle services backed by Defence standards, the International Standards Organisation and Responsible Recycling accreditations,” Minister Pyne said.



“This centre will enable Australian company Greenbox to build on the work provided to Defence since 2012, which ensures sensitive data is handled appropriately.



“There will be a team of 25 security-cleared specialists at the centre, which will ensure sensitive IT assets and data are managed and disposed of safely.”



Previously, Greenbox delivered these services from their Sydney facility.






