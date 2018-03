LCA Tejas SP-8 Successfully Completes First Flight

(Source: Tejas; issued March 13, 2018)

LCA Tejas SP-8 (LA-5008) successfully flew for the first time today taking off at 1542 hrs from HAL Airport in Bengaluru and landing back at 1615 hrs.



SP-8 flew for 33 mins with the experienced Gp. Capt. KK Venugopal (Retd) on the controls.



This is the eight serial production aircraft and will be handed over to the No.45 Squadron of the Indian Air Force also called the 'Flying Daggers'.



