Published Web Content

(Source: Brazilian Army; posted March 13, 2018)

(Issued in Portuguese; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

One of the first four M-109A self-propelled guns (foreground) delivered to the Brazilian Army under the US Excess Defense Articles program, seen here with its munition resupply vehicle before reassembly. (BR Army photo)

CURITIBA, Brazil --- On March 8, the Regional Maintenance Park of the 5th Military Region (Pq R Mnt/5) received an initial batch of four M-109A5 Viaturas Blindadas de Combate Obuseiro Autopropulsado (Armoured self-propelled combat howitzer vehicle, or VBCOAP) under the "Excess Defense Articles "program of the Government of the United States of America.



These armored vehicles are part of a batch of 60 vehicles that will be delivered to this military maintenance organization. In the initial phase of the maintenance process, the PQ R Mnt / 5, the 5th Logistic Battalion, the 5th and 15th Self-propelled Field Artillery Groups and the 5th Army Division Support Base are involved.



With the receipt of the VBCOAP M109 A5, the Brazilian Army adds to the firepower of its ground force, besides joining a select group of countries operating holding this type of equipment.



-ends-

