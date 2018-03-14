Russian Ministry of Defense Received the First Serial-Production Modernized Il-76MD-M

(Source: Russian Aviation; posted March 14, 2018)

Ilyushin has announced the delivery of the first series production Il-76MD-M military transport aircraft to the Russian Ministry of Defence for user trials. Russia plans to upgrade an initial batch of 30 Il-76MDs. (Ilyushin photo)

The Russian Ministry of Defence has received the first serial-production Ilyushin Il-76MD-M upgraded transport aircraft developed by Ilyushin Aviation Complex, part of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC). This reported by Ilyushin press-service.



At the moment the aircraft is located on one of the bases of the Military Transport Aviation of the Russian Air Force.



The aircraft – the first of 30 Il-76 airlifters that are being upgraded to the Il-76MD-M standard – was handed over to the MoD ahead of final tests before being delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces.



The Il-76MD-M modification comprises refurbishing the Il-76’s existing engines and equipping it with many of the new systems installed on the newbuild Il-76MD-90A that the Russian Aerospace Forces is now receiving.



The Il-76MD-90A features carried across to the Il-76MD-M include a Global Air Traffic Management (GATM)-compliant digital ‘glass’ cockpit, as well as structural improvements that feature a modified wing and reinforced landing gear. In addition, an electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor has been installed to enable the crew to better view landing/drop zones in all weathers and at night.



While the Il-76MD-M upgrade retains the old D-30KP engines (compared with the PS-90A engines equipping the new Il-76MD-90A/Il-476), they are being refurbished to afford them an additional 15 years of service life in line with the rest of the airframe.



"The purpose of modernisation is to extend the life of combat aircraft, provide modern means of navigation and communications, and replace equipment that is no longer being manufactured," Ilyushin noted.



The cost of modernising the Il-76MD to Il-76MD-M is only a third of that of a newbuild Il-76MD-90A.



The first flight of the advanced IL-76MD-M was made in February 2016.



