DOHA --- Barzan Holdings, the first defence and security company responsible for empowering the military capabilities of the Qatar Armed Forces in the State of Qatar, has made its official public launch on the first day of DIMDEX 2018 running from 12 to 14 March.



The launch took place during DIMDEX’s opening ceremony in the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) and included a detailed presentation of the company revealed to the public for the first time.



Barzan Holdings’ Managing Director, Nasser Hassan N A Al Naimi, announced Barzan Holdings in front of the Deputy Emir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, senior government and military officials, VIPs, businessmen, international and regional companies participating in DIMDEX’s exhibition, together with a large number of international, regional and local media. A video was also presented to the audience about Barzan Holdings to shed light on its vision, mission, values and objectives.



The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Defence Affairs and Chairman of Barzan Holdings, H E Dr Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, stated that Barzan Holdings’ main objective is to meet Qatar’s long-term defence and security needs, and is strengthening Qatar’s future by setting a road map for Qatar’s military and security industries.



He added: “The State of Qatar is seeking to acquire the most innovative technologies, cutting-edge practices and methods, and to train human capabilities to ensure self-sufficiency in defence. To achieve this, Barzan Holdings was established as the official entity authorised to hold strategic partnerships with leading international companies in the military field, where joint projects will focus on building human and technological capital, research and development, and provide consultancy regarding conducting strategic procurement required by Qatar’s different military sectors.”



Nasser Hassan N A Al Naimi, Barzan Holdings’ Managing Director said that Barzan Holdings is considered a unique model of its kind, our partners were selected based on not only being able to meet Qatar’s defence and security needs but also on the ability to bring commercial gain to both parties and create new revenue streams for Qatar.



He added that “The joint ventures (JVs) are the primary way that Barzan Holdings is building R&D capabilities in Qatar through knowledge transfer. This will ensure having a self-sufficient country in the field of defence and security for the benefit of the state and all of it citizens”.



Mohammed Mubarak Al Khater, CEO of Barzan Holdings said: “Barzan Holdings has now been officially inaugurated after completing several key features of the project. Barzan Holdings is the result of 2 years of hard work and we have entered into several successful agreements with leading companies in the field of defence and security, demonstrating that Barzan Holdings will spare no effort to enhance defence and security capabilities in Qatar.



Al Khater added: “We are delighted that Barzan Holdings is the strategic partner of DIMDEX, one of the largest and most high-profile defence shows in the world”.



Following the close of the official DIMDEX 2018 opening ceremony, Deputy Emir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, toured the Barzan Holdings stand at the DIMDEX exhibition hall at the QNCC.



Barzan Holdings is the largest exhibitor at DIMDEX 2018, with a 8,000 m2 pavilion that features 21 Barzan Holdings JVs.



Barzan Holdings, the first defence and security company responsible for empowering the military capabilities of the Qatar Armed Forces in the State of Qatar, has successfully signed multiple agreements with leading international defence and security companies around the world.



Through these agreements and the creation of joint ventures (JVs) with partner companies, Barzan Holdings is building human and technological capital in Qatar, creating new R&D capabilities in Qatar, and increasing Qatar’s self-sufficiency in defence and security for the benefit of the State and all its citizens.



The signings took place at DIMDEX 2018, where Barzan Holdings officially launched to the public on the first day of the show. Barzan Holdings is a strategic partner of DIMDEX and also the largest exhibitor. Barzan Holding’s launch was well-received by the public, with the Barzan pavilion at DIMDEX attracting heavy traffic and visits from both military and civilian delegates.



-- Barzan Holdings signed an agreement with Italian company Beretta Holding, to create a JV named “Bindig,” the Qatari word for rifle. The JV is the first time Beretta Holding has established a JV in the Middle East, and Bindig will manufacture pistols and rifles under the Bindig name in Qatar, for use by the Qatar Armed Forces and other security and governmental entities.



-- Barzan Holdings signed an agreement with Turkish company BMC, that specializes in military vehicles. BMC is a legacy investment of the Qatar Armed Forces, and Barzan Holdings will now manage this relationship in the future.



-- Barzan Holdings has partnered with major US defence contractor Raytheon to power the Qatar Cyber Academy. The Academy will train Qataris undergoing their national service, and also open its services to the public sector, to better understand cyber security and protect themselves from potential cyber security threats.



-- Barzan Holdings signed an agreement with Norwegian company Kongsberg, to create a JV called “BK Systems.” BK Systems will specialize in military communications systems, navigations systems and weapons manufacture.



-- Barzan Holdings signed an agreement with Turkish company Sur International and the Qatar Amiri Guard, to create a JV called “QSur.” QSur will manufacture high-end military uniforms, and uniform accessories.



-- Barzan Holdings has a JV agreement with Qinetiq from the UK, a leading provider of military consultancy services, to create “BQ Solutions.” During DIMDEX, BQ Solutions signed an agreement with the Qatari Emiri Navy under which BQ Solutions will advise the Navy on best strategies and practices in “blue water” and transformational activities.



-- Barzan Holdings signed a JV agreement with large German defence company Rheinmetall AG and the agreement creates a JV called Rheinmetall Barzan Advanced Technologies (RBAT) that will develop an ammunition manufacturing base in Qatar, provide security for strategic venues and critical infrastructure in Qatar, and develop research in UGV (unmanned ground vehicle) and HEL (high energy lazer) technology.



-- Barzan Holdings signed agreements with two Turkish companies: Aselsan and SStek, to create a JV called “Barq.” Barq will engage in developing and producing electrooptic equipment, crypto technology and research related to remote weapon platforms.



-- Barzan Holdings signed an agreement with US company Wilcox, specializing in weapons manufacturing, plus electrooptic gun technology.



-- Barzan has also signed an MoU with Turkish company SSM, to work on joint R&D projects between Qatar and Turkey for knowledge exchange.



Barzan Holdings is working with its international partners to strengthen Qatar’s future by setting a road map for Qatar’s military and security industries, in coordination with Qatar Armed Forces.



