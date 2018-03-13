Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 13, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $1,463,152,389 not-to-exceed modification to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0001) for long lead material and parts for low rate initial production (LRIP) of F-35 Lightning II air systems in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants; and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



This modification provides for 145 Lot 13 aircraft for the Services, non-U.S. DoD participants and FMS customers; and 69 Lot 14 aircraft for the non-U.S. DoD participants and FMS customers.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018.



Fiscal 2017 advanced procurement (Navy and Air Force); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps), non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $1,463,152,389 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchase for the Air Force ($346,801,667; 24 percent); the Marine Corps ($165,939,840; 11 percent); the Navy ($47,734,591; 3 percent); and the non-U.S. DoD participants ($636,890,291; 44 percent); and FMS customers ($265,786,000; 18 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

