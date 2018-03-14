Saab’s Annual Report for 2017 and Restated Financial Figures are Now Available

Saab publishes an integrated annual and sustainability report for 2017. The report describes, among other things, Saab’s performance, strategy, goals and operations.As of 1 January 2018, Saab has made changes to its organization. The business unit Traffic Management has been moved from the business area Surveillance to the business area Industrial Products and Services. In addition, the Public Safety operations within the business unit Network and Public Safety within the business area Support and Services has been moved to the business unit Traffic Management. The Ventures business, former within the business area Industrial Products and Services, has been moved to Corporate.Restated financial figures for 2017 and 2016 reflecting the organizational changes are published in connection with the integrated annual and sustainability report today.Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.-ends-