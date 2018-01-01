Order, Integration and the Development of European Security and Defence

(Source: Swedish Institute of International Affairs;

Over the past decade, European security and defence has been characterised by uncertainty, fragmentation and reluctance. This report maps out possible future scenarios by identifying and analysing four key uncertainties thought to shape the future of European security and defence policy: order, integration, capabilities and cohesion.First, the liberal world order is becoming increasingly fragmented, partly as a result of increased US transactionalism and reluctance to act as the main security provider for the West. In addition, increased Russian aggression and an outward-looking China are causing unrest and division in Europe. At the same time, European integration has been hampered by the politicization of international cooperation and the rise of populism and nationalism in EU member states.As the effectiveness of areas of intergovernmental policy has been dependent on the political goodwill of member states, the EU has had difficulty forging common positions on some of the most challenging transboundary issues. The self-evident need to cooperate more with each other without sufficient political capital to do so has thus led to a ‘paradox of integration’. At the same time, EU member states have largely ignored the state of their military capabilities since the collapse of the Soviet Union.The sharp decreases and lack of coordination in member states’ defence spending have led to a situation in which only a few countries retain the capacity to execute the so-called high end of the Petersberg task spectrum, most notably peace enforcement operations. Finally, as a result of diverging strategic cultures, cohesion among EU member states on the means and ends of common European military action has been woefully lacking.EU member states have been unable to agree on whether the largest strategic threat lies to the South or the East, and joint action has suffered as a result.These factors have had profound effects not only on the strategic autonomy of the EU, but also on the national autonomy of its individual member states. Elaborating on these key uncertainties, the report suggests four possible scenarios for European security and defence over a 10–15 year period:(1) a fragmented union,(2) European coalitions of the willing,(3) a flexible security union and(4) a defence union.The scenarios are ordered by the increased level of EU ‘security actorness’ that each scenario would result in. These scenarios are not mutually exclusive in the sense that each aspect of a scenario can only occur in that specific scenario, nor should they be understood as definite outcomes. Instead, they should be viewed as plausible futures or what could happen depending on variations in the above-mentioned key uncertainties.-ends-