Border Protection Exercise

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued March 14, 2018)

Over the past two weeks, the IAF Helicopter Division, ground forces, police forces and others participated in an exercise focused on sudden events. The exercise – a first of its kind – was meant to increase preparedness for events in the northern theatre.



Tuesday - on the border of Lebanon. Enemy ground forces infiltrate Israeli territory. "Eitan" (Heron TP) RPAVs, transport helicopters and combat helicopters are scrambled to the scene. Onboard the transport helicopters are SAR Unit 669 operators. Ground forces from the 91st Division step on a landmine and it's implied that an IDF soldier may have been abducted.



This is just one out of four scenarios drilled in the past two weeks as part of a first-of-its-kind exercise in the northern theatre. The exercise is meant to drill sudden events near Israel's borders. The first week focused on the southern theatre while the second week focused on the northern theatre. Every division in the IAF besides the Fighter Division participated in the exercise, as well as the 210th, 80th and 91st Divisions and Israel Police forces.



A Common Language



The exercise was led by Ramon AFB's combat helicopter squadrons – the 190th ("Magic Touch") Squadron, which operates "Peten" (Apache) helicopters, and the 113th ("Hornet") Squadron, which operates "Saraf" (Apache Longbow) helicopters. "During Operation 'Protective Edge', we realized that border threats are real and that we have to prepare for such situations", said Maj. A', Deputy Commander of the 190th Squadron. "The ground forces are prepared to protect the villages and posts close to the border, but aren't prepared to handle large enemy infiltrations by themselves. This is where the air force comes in, providing reinforcements".



"There are a number of elements that define an event as 'sudden'", said Maj. T', exercise leader from the Cooperation Unit. "The event has to be complex, it has to occur on Israeli territory and include several elements of attack on the enemy's side. A significant amount of forces is required in order to prevent such an event. The exercise allowed the control station to establish a common language with the ground forces. Sometimes, there are misunderstandings between the forces. This is how we learn".



First Time



“In the southern theatre, we practiced a terrorist infiltration scenario. The emphasis was on the cooperation between the divisions and the different IAF units, including units responsible for landing forces and evacuating casualties”, described Lt. T’, exercise leader in the 113th Squadron. “Besides the IAF divisions, first time participants included the Israeli Navy, the 'Yamam' (Special Police Unit) and the Israeli Police Aviation Unit”.



One of the participating squadrons was a squadron operating “Hermes 450” and “Kochav” (Hermes 900) RPAVs from Palmahim AFB. As part of the exercise, the squadron operated the recently integrated "Kochav" RPAV and practiced sudden events while cooperating with the ground forces. “We focused on the southern theatre. The 'Kochav' is a faster aircraft capable of flying at higher altitudes”, pointed out Captain A’, exercise leader in the squadron.



The RPAV division always on ready alert. “We have direct contact with ground forces, from the control station to the control center in the regiment or the division. Our job is to provide an overview of the field. Sometimes we see things that the ground forces can’t”. One of the challenges Capt. A' described is facing uncertainty: “Sometimes you're scrambled, and have no idea what's going on for the first few minutes. After things start to clear up, we divide the work between ourselves, including missions such as patrolling and surveillance".



Northern Combat



“This is the first time that we've had such an amount of participating forces in a northern-theatre sudden event exercise. This allows us to improve communication with every unit. It's imperative that we practice communication between the units during the exercise before we face real-time scenarios”, explained Lt. I’, an “Eitan” RPAV operator from the 210th (“White Eagle”) Squadron.



The 190th Squadron led the exercise scenarios in the northern theatre, planning out the designated airfields, designing the missions and commanding over the administration cells. “Our job is to strengthen the relationship between the IAF and the ground forces. It provides us with operational benefits and advantages that help us reach a higher level of coordination”, said Maj. A’. Lt. T’ concluded: “The ground forces mainly prepare for facing enemies on the border, while our job – as a division mainly responsible for protection of Israel's borders – is to support the ground forces”.



