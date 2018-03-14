New Progress in L-39NG Development: the L-39CW Received Type Certificate

The L-39W is a modern jet trainer based on the aerodynamic concept of the original L-39s, but uses modern technology and equipment, and is powered by a modern Williams FJ44-4M engine. (Aero photo)

Leading Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody received type certificate for the L-39CW jet trainer, which represents the L-39 aircraft re-engining and modernization of avionics equipment. This step represents also important milestone in development of L-39NG, the new generation of the successful jet trainer.



Development of the L-39NG is divided in 2 phases to arrive to complete new aircraft composed by new airframe, new engine, new avionics, new cockpit (canopy, ejection seat etc.) and other new features. First step certifies the integration of the new engine and new avionics on an existing L-39 platform leading to intermediate configuration L-39CW. Second step, built upon the first one, will bring new airframe and other systems modifications.



This approach has enabled the anticipation of significant flight test activities, without waiting for the new airframe currently in the production process. The L-39CW will provide also an immediate solution for current operators by upgrading existing platforms with the new engine and new avionics (still 600 aircraft flying around the world). Another benefit of such an approach is Aero Vodochody to produce the new aircraft directly in a serial production configuration rather than prototype.



"Aero has now certification for both, the engine installation and the new avionics. Such an achievement give us important advantage in the schedule of the L-39NG project compared to our competitors and an already available solution for L-39 users. It is an important milestone in our path to roll-out and flying the new aircraft this year,” said the President of Aero Vodochody Giuseppe Giordo.



The type certificate was granted by the military aviation supervisory department of the Ministry of Defense, after the successful completion of the development of the L-39CW. At the time when the L-39CW successfully completed the development and subsequent certification, the development of new generation aircraft with the designation L-39NG successfully continues. This is now in the stage of pre-serial production of the first four pieces.



The development of the L-39NG aircraft and its intermediate solution L-39CW attracts great attention of a number of countries that need to address the modernization of their training squadron.



The two-step approach allows the existing users to build in advance the facilities for the operation of the new L-39NG aircraft and to train pilots based on the new system and new functionalities. In addition to that, Aero offers its customers to reuse later both the new FJ44-4M engine and the new avionics in the newly manufactured L-39NG aircraft, which will allow to strategically spreading out the investment in the purchase of the trainer over time.





For L-39 operators who want to increase the performance and availability of their aircraft, Aero Vodochody Aerospace offers the possibility to re-engine existing airframes with the new FJ44-4M Williams International engine and to equip the aircraft with new avionics. Compare to original AI-25TL engine, the FJ44-4M has faster acceleration, lower weight, requires no APU and has lower fuel consumption. One of possible usage of L-39 CW is as an intermediate step before acquisition of brand new L-39NG with the same engine and avionics.



About the L-39NG



The L-39NG is a modern and efficient training type aircraft designed as a unified and complex tool for a truly comprehensive training of modern air forces. The aircraft is based on the aerodynamic concept of the original L-39s, but utilizes contemporary technology and equipment. It is powered by a highly modern FJ44-4M engine delivered with the TAP Blue maintenance system, providing its users with unprecedented readiness and predictability of the maintenance cost. The aircraft avionics are prepared for training of future pilots of the fourth and fifth generation aircraft and they can be adapted to a large extend to customer requirements.



The L-39NG is equipped with five hard points for carrying weaponry. A part of the aircraft is also a wide spectrum of simulation technologies, including integration to a highly modern tactical simulation center to increase training efficiency. A strategic partner of the L-39NG project is Omnipol that by 50% financially contributes to the development of the aircraft.





Aero Vodochody Aerospace a.s. focuses on development and production of civilian and military aircraft. It is the largest aircraft manufacturer in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest aircraft manufacturers in the world. In the area of proprietary aircraft, Aero is a long-term partner of a number of Army Air Forces and it has a strong position in the market of military training and light combat aircraft. With hundreds of still-in-use L-39s, and in particular thanks to its new L-39NG aircraft, Aero profiles itself as a leader in the world's jet trainer market.



In the field of civil aviation, Aero is a partner to the largest aerospace manufacturers in a wide range of projects. In recent years, it has taken responsibility not only for the production but also for the development of structural parts of aircraft thanks to several risk-sharing programs.



