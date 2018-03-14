Pavlo Bukin: Ukraine Mastered Production of Large Caliber Artillery Ammunition

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued March 14, 2018)

Ukraine’s Artem has manufactured 152mm artillery ammunition, which was successfully tested at the Chernihiv range. This allow Ukraine to deploy its 152mm Hiatsynt towed guns, whose munitions were previously bought from Russia. (UBP photo)

UKROBORONPROM SJSHC "Artem" successfully tested 152 mm artillery ammunition of own production. Thus, Ukraine received own production of large caliber artillery ammunition.



This was stated by Pavlo Bukin, Director General of the State Concern "UkrOboronProm"(UOP), commenting on the results of the tests.



According to him, a new HE projectile is designed to destroy personnel, artillery and firepower of the enemy, as well as fortification structures and objects. It is designed for one of the most far-ranging artillery systems -"Hiatsynt".



Pavlo Bukin emphasized that other UOP enterprises – besides SJSHC "Artem" - are also engaged in ammunition manufacturing, responsible for initiating agents, explosives and blasting powder.



"The cooperation of UOP enterprises allowed us to master artillery ammunition production in the shortest time possible, to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is an important step, increasing the combat capability of the Ukrainian Army," said Pavlo Bukin.



He informed that artillery projectiles, manufactured at the SJSHC "Artem", are waiting for a series of tests under the control of the Ministry of Defense representatives. According to test results, serial production will be launched.



The tests were conducted at the military training ground in Chernihiv. The specified characteristics of the projectiles were confirmed during the tests. Ammunition production takes place within the framework of the target program, approved by the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.



