Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department

(Source: Kratos Defense & Security; issued March 13, 2018)

Kratos says its Mako UAV “provides fighter-like performance and is designed to function as a wingman to manned aircraft” in contested airspace, or “to be deployed independently or in groups of UAS. (Kratos photo)

SAN DIEGO --- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., a leading National Security solutions provider, announced today that it has received U.S. State Department approval to market its Mako High Performance Jet Tactical Unmanned Aerial System to certain European and Asia Pacific region countries.



Kratos Mako provides fighter-like performance and is designed to function as a wingman to manned aircraft as a force multiplier in contested airspace, or be deployed independently or in groups of UAS. The Mako is a highly maneuverable unmanned aircraft, capable of carrying and operating weapons and advanced sensor systems, which has flown in multiple large-scale military exercises and could soon be put into production for combat use.



Kratos works with most of these recently State Department approved nations on other programs, contracts, systems and products across the corporation, including certain existing Kratos High Performance Unmanned Aerial Target Drone customers. Kratos is recognized as being the industry leader in high-performance, low-cost jet aerial target systems that support the U.S. military and foreign ally military customers/users, with its primary customers including the United States Air Force, Navy, and Army.



Kratos is also currently under contract on multiple high-performance jet powered tactical unmanned aerial drone systems. Kratos is an industry leader in the rapid development, demonstration, and fielding of technology leading systems and products for National Security at an affordable cost. Due to competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided.



Steve Fendley, Unmanned Systems Division President of Kratos, said, “This approval represents another important step in our roadmap of being the global leader of high performance jet unmanned aerial drone systems. These U.S. ally and partner nations represent a key part of our existing, new, and evolving customer base and are a critical element in enabling Kratos to maintain its economy of scale related cost advantage for the Tactical UAS that we routinely achieve with our unmanned aerial target systems.



“Kratos has experienced significant growth over the past few years, we are forecasting this growth to continue in 2018, and this approval for Kratos to market Kratos tactical UAS internationally positions us for continued and potentially even stronger growth in future years.”





Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. develops transformative, affordable technology for the Department of Defense and commercial customers. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are brought to market through proactive research and a streamlined development process. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, training and combat systems.



