Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize its Logistics and Business Systems

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued March 14, 2018)

SAN DIEGO --- Boeing through its subsidiary Tapestry Solutions, today announced it will implement an advanced Enterprise Resource Planning/Logistics Management Information System (ERP/LMIS) for the Qatar Armed Forces that will maximize readiness for troops on land, air and sea. Work will be performed under a five-year contract, which includes ongoing maintenance support.



Tapestry Solutions, a business unit of Boeing Global Services, has teamed with Qatar-based Mannai Corporation as well as Accenture and Oracle. The companies are leaders in delivering multi-service logistics and business systems for international defense and aerospace, government and commercial markets.



The core components of the ERP/LMIS solution are Tapestry's GOLDesp Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) software and the Oracle E-Business suite. Mannai Corporation, which is Qatari's leading Information Technology (IT) company, will implement Oracle's personnel, finance and procurement capabilities.



"We are proud to provide a world-class enterprise-level software suite for QAF – a comprehensive, end-to-end platform that adapts to support the growth and sustainment of Qatar's force modernization efforts," said Robin Wright, president and CEO, Tapestry Solutions. "This contract award is further indication of Boeing's commitment to broaden its service offerings to global customers."



Tapestry's GOLDesp platform provides integrated supply, maintenance and transportation capabilities for complex assets for land, air, sea and space environments. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software provides aftermarket logistics support for customers on five continents, including international militaries, OEMs, defense contractors and commercial aviation organizations.



"We are pleased to leverage our deep domain experience – based on years' of experience delivering similar software and services for U.S. and allied forces – to improve force effectiveness, modernize IT processes and reduce costs for our customer," said Ron Isom, Tapestry's Sales Manager.





Boeing Global Services, headquartered in the Dallas area, was formed by integrating the services capabilities of the government, space and commercial sectors into a single, customer-focused business. Operating as a third business unit of Boeing, Global Services provides agile, cost-competitive services to commercial and government customers worldwide.



