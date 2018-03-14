Russia’s Baltic Fleet Trains with Bal Anti-Ship Missiles

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 14, 2018)

A Russian 3K60 Bal coastal defense missile launcher on exercise in Kaliningrad, Russia’s enclave on the Baltic Sea. (RUS MoD photo)

Bal and Bastion missile systems of the Baltic Fleet holds coastal training in Kaliningrad region.



The missile units are involved in tactical, technical and special trainings aimed at improving skills required for detecting surface naval targets, transmitting target data and delivering missile strikes in various situations.



The Bastion coastal missile systems secure defence of the 600-km shore. Receiving order en route, the systems can deploy on combat positions in five minutes. The complex can be located 200 km away from the shore line.



The Bal missile system’s specific feature is high manoeuvrability, rapid reposition and short deployment time. The complex can engage targets 120 km away 24-hours a day and in any weather conditions. The launchers can be placed in ambushes 10 km away from the shore line.



