The Ministry of Defence of Qatar Has Announced A Contract for the Purchase of 28 NH90

(Source: NH Industries; issued March 15, 2018)

DOHA --- The Ministry of Defence of Qatar has announced a contract today for the purchase of 28 NH90 medium twin-engine multirole military helicopters. The deal was announced during the DIMDEX Exhibition in Doha.



The overall programme is valued at more than €3 billion to the NHI consortium, and includes 16 NH90 TTH for land operations, 12 NH90 NFH for naval missions, a comprehensive support, maintenance training services package and associated infrastructure. The programme could be further extended in the future with the addition of 6 + 6 units in a mix of TTH and NFH variants.



Leonardo will act as overall prime contractor with responsibility for programme management, final assembly and delivery of the 12 NH90 NFH helicopters from its Venice – Tessera facility in Northern Italy and an eight-year support and training services package for crews and maintenance technicians while Airbus will be responsible for the final assembly of the 16 NH90 TTH aircraft in Marignane in southern of France.



Deliveries are expected to start before June 2022 and to continue through to 2025.



The largest military helicopter programme in Europe, the NH90 is the optimal choice for modern operations thanks to its fully composite airframe with a large cabin, its excellent power-to-weight ratio and its wide range of role equipment. It features a quadraplex fly-by-wire flight control system for reduced pilot workload and enhanced flight handling characteristics.



The NH90 is available in two main variants, one dedicated to naval operations, the NH90 NFH (NATO Frigate Helicopter) and the TTH (Tactical Transport Helicopter) for land based operations.



As of today, almost 350 helicopters have been delivered in NFH and TTH versions to customers in 13 nations. Aircraft in service have logged nearly 170,000 flight hours in a wide range of weather and environmental conditions, over land and sea.



543 NH90s have been ordered by customers worldwide to date.



The twin-engine, medium-size NH90 helicopter program is managed by the consortium NHIndustries, a company owned by Airbus Helicopters (62.5%), Leonardo Helicopters (32%), and Fokker (5.5%).



